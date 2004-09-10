Massac County teens face tragedy

By: Susan Stiegman

METROPOLIS, IL -- A Friday in high school -- typically, it's full of fun, friends, and football. Not today in Massac County. The next few weeks will be ones of coping says Principal Danny Stevens. "We have councilors available," says Stevens. "The students can work together in groups because they like to talk to each other."

Stevens has been through this before. During his 25 years in education, several of his students have gotten into accidents -- some fatal. This time, four teens took by all accounts a bizarre ride -- two inside a car and two sitting on the trunk. Officers say 15-year-old Sabrina Atkinson and 15-year-old Brittany Smith fell off that trunk when the young driver missed a stop sign and took a turn. The tragedy presents schools with a challenge. Teachers take on an extra even more important role. "We take on the role of the parent during the school day," says Stevens. "And we try to focus on not just educational issues but moral issues and also safety issues."

Stevens says support at home and at school is key during these trying times. "In the lunch period we have posters being signed for the parents to give them a little lift," he says.

A lift and a tough lesson