Locals question the return of Street Machines in DuQuoin

Many say they stocked up on food, drinks and staff, but the number of fair goers flocking to their businesses was disappointing.

Business managers say it was those rules that kept sales at an all time low on a weekend they expected to see crowds of people.

Local law enforcement made clear that this years Street Machine Nationals was not going to be like it was in the past.

Local law enforcement made clear that this years Street Machine Nationals was not going to be like it was in the past.

New rules set in place restricted folks from leaving the fair grounds at certain times. No glass bottles were served and there wasn't any car cruising.

But several locals are questioning, "were the rules too strict?"

Business managers say it was those rules that kept sales at an all time low on a weekend they expected to see crowds of people.

Many say they stocked up on food, drinks and staff, but the number of fair goers flocking to their businesses was disappointing.

"Some people came in here and said that they felt like they were in a prison, felt like they were trapped in there, felt like they couldn't go anywhere or do anything," says Melissa Freed, a bartender in Du Quoin. "There was police everywhere. Our Friday night was slower than it usually is. We stocked up and doubled our liquor order and our beer order and we still have all of that sitting in the cooler today because we didn't use any of it."

"I hope they loosen up a little bit, let them drive through town a little bit," says Willy Maguire, a fair goer. "I'd like to see some of those cars without having to drive out to the fairgrounds. I'd like to see some of those cars here."

The fairgrounds themselves brought in double the amount of people-almost 25,000.

Whether or not law enforcement will have the same restrictions for next year, they say it's too early to tell.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.