A Place to Call Home: Matthew

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - We are proud to begin something new on KFVS.
We hope it touches your heart, but also helps some Heartland kids get a little closer to finding their forever families.
It's something Crystal Britt of Heartland News has been wanting to bring back to the KFVS viewing area for quite some time.
Her only sibling was adopted, and she is continuously blessed to have her in her life.
In Missouri alone there are more than 1,400 children hoping to find their forever families.
Our first child that we are profiling is named "Matthew". He is currently available for adoption, and is looking for a place to call home.
"I'm 13 years old, and I'm in the 8th grade now too," said Matthew.
Matthew is a loving kid who adores animals.
"I like to walk dogs a lot and pet them too," said Matthew. "They are my favorite type of animal."
Matthew also loves to draw, and enjoys school especially science.
"I like to play a lot, play games and all that," said Matthew.
"He's very imaginative," said Adam Dickey, youth care specialist. "Loves to play with little cars, video games loves cartoon movies, fiction movies...loves science fiction."
Matthew also likes to swim, and says he has never been on a vacation. That's a dream of his, but most of all he's dreaming about a family.
"I'm very loving, I'm a good kid," said Matthew.
He is currently living in a children's home in southeast Missouri.
"I've been in foster homes and all that since I was four, without my mom and dad," said Matthew.
He's pretty sad about that, you can tell. But, he's optimistic.
"I know they (the perfect family) are out there," said Matthew.
He can't wait to one day have his very own place to call home.
"I'm going to hope for it, and hope it comes true."
Here on our "A Place to Call Home" webpage, we have links to help get you started on your adoption journey.
Or you can call (800) 554-2222 to help answer some of your questions.
An interested family can also call their local Missouri Children's Division office for more information.
