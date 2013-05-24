Highway 51 shut down near DuQuoin for wreck

Highways 51 and 14 in Perry County are back open Saturday morning following a three-vehicle wreck Friday night.

A spokesperson for the Illinois State Police says portions of both highways were shut down for a couple of hours Friday night as crews worked to clear the scene of a car crash.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on US 51 at Beech Road in Jackson County.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado, driven by Gerald Tilley of Du Quoin, was pulling a passenger bus with a chain and turned south on US 51.

The bus had no working lights and it was hit on the driver's side by a Chevy Malibu driven by Ashley N. Daniels, 18, of Pinckneyville.

The truck was in both the north and southbound US 51 lanes, according to troopers. The bus caught fire after impact.

Daniels was taken by EMS to a Pinckneyville hospital with serious injuries. She was later taken via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment. Tilley received minor injuries.

US 51 was closed between Route 14 and Dow for clean-up of the crash scene.

Gerald Tilley was cited for failure to yield turning left, improper towing and unsafe equipment. A passenger in Gerald Tilley's vehicle, Kevin W. Tilley, was cited for riding in a towed vehicle.

