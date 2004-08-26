The Highest Ranked Full Size Car in Initial Quality

Exterior

With its clean, refined appearance, the 2004 Grand Marquis features a sleek grille, along with a stylish front end, wraparound headlamps and integrated cornering lamps.



With 20.6 cubic feet,you'll have plenty of room for all the luggage you could need, even for an extended trip. And with Grand Marquis' low liftover design, loading everything into the trunk is a snap.



Further enhance the style of your Grand Marquis with a variety of eye-catching 16" wheels. GS and GS Convenience arrays offer painted wheel covers, while LS Premium and LS Ultimate models offer 9-spoke aluminum wheels. And the 16" split-spoke aluminum wheels are included with the handling package.



To provide you with greater rearward visibility, these color-keyed power mirrors offer easy-to-use fingertip controls for simple, yet precise adjustment. And they offer foldaway flexibility-ideal for tight spots. Finally, with their heating capability, they quickly clear fog, mist and ice so you always have a clear view of the traffic behind you.



Interior

It's purposeful, practical and effortless. With the Electronic Automatic Temperature Control system, you can set your desired cabin temperature for even, continuous comfort. (Standard on LS Premium, and LS Ultimate.)



When it comes to comfort, the Grand Marquis goes the extra mile. Richly designed seats indulge the senses, as does an 8-way power driver's seat with power recline and power lumbar support. So sit back, stretch out and enjoy your travels.



Innovative brake and accelerator foot pedals can be electronically adjusted over two inches, allowing you a more comfortable driving position while providing enhanced control. The pedals easily accommodate drivers of all heights.



Whether it's Bach or rock, the available 6-disc, trunk-mounted, radio-controlled CD changer produces crisp, clear sound. The random shuffle feature lets you vary selections whenever you choose.



For your convenience, important controls are located overhead should you need instant assistance during your travels. Controls include a digital compass, map lights and the HomeLink® Universal Transceiver: a programmable remote control device to activate the garage door opener plus two additional home-based devices.



For the added comfort of your rear passengers, the center armrest easily folds down. Convenient dual cup holders allow each rear passenger to securely store their beverages.



Performance

Experience the confident performance of an independent front suspension with power, speed-sensitive, variable-assist rack-and-pinion steering.



For enhanced performance, this available handling package offers a dual exhaust, V8 engine with 239 horsepower and 287 lb.-ft. of torque, rear air suspension with unique springs and unique 16-inch aluminum wheels.



Smooth, responsive power is standard on every Grand Marquis, thanks to the 4.6L SOHC 16-valve V8 engine. With confident authority, it offers 224 horsepower and 272 lb.-ft of torque - ideal for passing on both city and highway roads.



Grand Marquis' power, speed-sensitive, variable-assist rack-and-pinion steering varies the rate of assistance needed through turns. This means that, while driving at highway speeds, limited assistance is needed to ensure responsive steering and handling; while at low speeds, steering assistance increases for easy parking and tight turning.



Safety & Security

Enjoy peace of mind with driver and front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags* available on the Grand Marquis. In the event of certain side impacts, these airbags will deploy to help lessen the impact forces on the head and upper torso. *Always wear your safety belt and secure children in the rear seat.



To maximize your performance control, the Grand Marquis comes standard with ABS, which prevents wheel lockup and enables the driver to maintain steering control even when braking on less than ideal surfaces.



Rest assured that your protection is enhanced with this comprehensive restraint strategy that includes dual-stage front airbags,* a crash severity sensor, a driver's seat position sensor, front outboard safety-belt usage sensors, front outboard safety-belt pretensioners and front outboard energy-management safety belt retractors. All of which work together to help keep you and your family safe and secure. *Always wear your safety belt and secure children in the rear seat.



As a standard safety feature on all Grand Marquis, these power four-wheel disc brakes dissipate heat quickly to help reduce brake fade for smooth stops.



You'll never get locked out again. This user-coded keypad on the driver's door lets you lock and unlock the doors, release the trunk, activate the illuminated entry system and prevent drivers lockout.



The SecuriLock® passive anti-theft system utilizes an electronically encoded ignition key, which is designed to help prevent the engine from being started unless a coded key programmed to start the vehicle is used. The system disarms whenever the correct key is inserted into the ignition, and automatically rearms when it is removed. A flashing light indicates the system is armed, adding a visual theft deterrent. The available convenient key fob allows you to remotely lock and unlock the Grand Marquis' doors or trunk from up to 33 feet away.



In less than ideal road conditions, you'll benefit from the added control and more responsive steering of this advanced technology. Standard on the GS Convenience, LS Premium and LS Ultimate models, the All-Speed Traction Control system monitors wheel spin at all speeds, then responds using a combination of engine and/or braking controls to help regain available traction.



Special Editions

Grand Marquis Limited Edition

Always attractive to those who desire a premier full-sized sedan, the Grand Marquis offers responsive power, a smooth ride, roomy interior and the functionality of a truly classic body style.

For 2004, Mercury builds on this tradition of sophisticated, modern styling, comfort, performance and value by offering the Grand Marquis Limited Edition. Available on the LS Premium, the Limited Edition provides an array of features all designed to enhance the outgoing nature and elegant touches everyone expects from Grand Marquis.



Open the door of the Grand Marquis Limited Edition and you're greeted by distinctive brushed aluminum scuff plates with raised "Limited Edition" lettering and "Limited" embroidered on the front seatbacks. Relax in comfort with two-tone leather seating surfaces plus heated driver and right front passenger seats. An added sense of security is provided by driver and right front passenger side-impact airbags.*



As your eye scans the well defined lines of this confident sedan you're sure to notice the chromed skull caps on the exterior mirrors and the 16-inch 9-spoke wheels with argent painted pockets. Color-keyed door handles and unique badging on the front fenders provide fitting signature elements for the Grand Marquis Limited Edition.



To top it all off the Grand Marquis Limited Edition is available in Gold Ash, Spruce Green and the stunning new color, Dark Toreador Red.



Warranty Information

The New-Vehicle Limited Warranty includes:

-Bumper to bumper CoverageAll parts (except tires) are covered for 3 years/36,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

-Safety Restraint SystemSafety belts and airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS) system are warranted for 5 years or 50,000 miles, whichever occurs first.

-Corrosion (Perforation Only)

Body sheet metal is warranted against perforation for 5 years, unlimited miles. Surface corrosion (not perforation) is covered under the Bumper to Bumper Coverage.See your dealer or the Warranty Guide for complete details.

© 2004 Ford Motor Company