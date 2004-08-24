Smoking ban at SIU

By: Arnold Wyrick

CARBONDALE, IL -- Students who choose to smoke at SIU will no longer be able to light up wherever, and whenever they want to. That's because a new no smoking policy went into effect on August 23rd, the same day classes began. "People should be able to do what they want to do. I mean they are paying to go to school here. So if they want to smoke and walk to class at the same time, you gotta let them do what they gotta do," says Vershawn Gordon.

But the new policy doesn't prohibit people from walking around on campus and smoking. Just as long as it's not within 25 feet of any doorways, or windows of a building. "So good luck to them on that. I feel sorry for the 'smoke police' who may come up to me. However we'll have a nice discussion about my rights! I'll just pack a tape measure," says Lorenn Masterson.

Some other changes for smokers, is they'll no longer be allowed to smoke in the residence halls. And there will be no more tobacco products sold in the student center. SIU Administrators have already lined out how complaints will be handled. "If I have a complaint against another employee, and we can't work it out, that complaint will be sent to human resources. If a complaint involves a student in the residence halls, or any other area, student affairs would manage that," says Sue Davis of SIU Media & Communications.

Some non-smokers though welcome the new rules on campus. "Some of those that have a problem with second hand smoke I'm sure will benefit from the policy," says Greg Rather. "I kind of think it's a good idea for health reasons, like if it does offend someone I don't think they should be allowed to smoke around others," says Kristen Eberlin.

Still some smokers are confused as to where they can light up at, and where they can't. "I was just wondering why there a no smoking sign on the ashtray. And why you can't smoke within 25 feet of a building, but they put the ashtrays right up next to the building," asks Charlie Kahl.