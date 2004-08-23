Firefighter training

By: CJ Cassidy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- E

ach day fire fighters in the

H

eartland face extreme dangers

.

A

nytime crews get close to a burning structure, they battle high temperatures.

B

ut it's nothing compared to the temperatures they face inside a building.

H eat quickly enveloped us as flames shot up from a tank in the center of the room and spread along the walls. A lmost immediately the heat became unbearable nearly 225° and we were forced to our knees , where firefighters normally crouch upon entering a burning structure.

O f course before volunteering to go inside the inferno , C ape G irardeau firefighters made sure we followed safety procedures , and suited up in heat resistant gear. K eep in mind, this was a controlled burn ; meaning only one room was set on fire and crews were on standby to make sure no one would get hurt.

C hief R ick E nnis says there's no such safeguard inside a real fire. "There are c ombustible fire gases burning up; there's a possibility for them to ignite suddenly ; there's also a possibility of building ceilings collapsing on you or floors collapsing from under you ," Chief Ennis says.

A ll those dangers on top of zero visibility. "Y ou have to develop other senses your feel you obviously can't taste or smell anything so you rely on feel and hearing quite a bit," Chief Ennis says.

A fter spending about fifteen minutes inside, we took a breather , then headed back in to actually help put the fire out. T hat too is a lot harder than it looks considering how heavy the hoses are ; but fire crews say the tougher the training , the better prepared they are when it comes to fighting the real thing. "T his training helps them work on their knowledge and their skills and most importantly helps them develop the confidence they need to perform when they get called upon " Ennis points out.