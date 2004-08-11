Sparta Police Officer Involved in Deadly Accident - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sparta, IL 8/11/04

Sparta Police Officer Involved in Deadly Accident

By: Ryan Tate

SPARTA, IL --58-year old Janet Cole of Baldwin died Wednesday when she collided with a Sparta police officer. According to Sparta Mayor Randy Bertetto, the officer was on her way to joining a pursuit when she slammed into Cole's vehicle.

Police are not releasing the name of the officer, but she was on the force for only one month. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The pursuit started around 9:00 a.m.  Police were after 24-year old Paul Sheppard of Minnesota. Police are not saying why they chasing after him. He's currently in the Randolph County Jail on $10,000 bond. He is charged with fleeing and eluding police, speeding and reckless driving, and causing damage to state property.

