BB Gun Nearly Causes Tragedy

By: Kate Scott

A very real-looking BB gun lead to a scary close call for Paducah Police and a 12-year old boy on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it all started when the 12-year old found the BB gun, and was taking it to show some friends. On the way, he stopped at the Century Building in Paducah to use the bathroom. The problem is, some people saw him going in, and thought they saw a man brandishing a "real" gun.

Paducah Police were called to the building, and went in to search for the man with the gun. They cornered their young suspect in a bathroom, who then pulled the real-looking gun out of his pocket. When police drew their weapons and told him to put the gun down, he didn't respond right away. Detective Rob Estes tells Heartland News that they were tenths of a second away from firing on the young man. "It was just a matter of centimeters before we got to the point where the trigger breaks and we'd fired our weapons," he says. Fortunately, at that moment, the child finally dropped his gun. Only then did officers learn what they were really dealing with. It was a scary, scary situation that has police issuing the following warning to parents: "As far as these weapons that are so similar to guns, if people have those, they need to be responsible about it and teach their kids responsible gun ownership starting at a young age," says Estes. "They need to understand that these weapons look real. And they need to treat them as they are real, loaded weapons."

Detective Estes tells Heartland News that it upset him very much, knowing how many lives could have been changed for the worse in a split-second, and all because of a BB gun and a child who wasn't thinking of the bigger picture.

Heartland News is told that a judge ordered the boy to be held overnight in juvenile detention.

Incidentally, Congressman Ed Whitfield's office is located in the Century Building. Because of that, Capitol Hill Police also had to be notified of the incident.