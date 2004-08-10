Sikeston Plant Closing

By: CJ Cassidy

SIKESTON, MO -- The unemployment rate continues to improve across the country; but it's a different story for more than 80 workers in Southeast Missouri. Employees at Sikeston's C & F Foods plant must hit the road when the company shuts down October 1st.

Many of them can't believe they won't have a job in less than two months. In fact, about 30 employees have already been laid off.

In a written statement, corporate leaders say "after an exhaustive review of its operations and customer base we found our sikeston plant no longer feasible."

Employees like Bill Kidd, who've already been laid off, disagree. They say they feel let down by the company they put in all those long hours for. "I liked working here. I had a pretty good job and a lot of good employees that worked for me and I really thought the company was a stable place," Kidd says.

Carl Crosier heads the union at C & F Foods. He says packing and processing dry foods for retail stores, helped pay his bills for many years. Now he, like many others, try to stay positive even though they realize their next job may take them far away from home.

"Hopefully I'll find something to help me along help my family along," Crosier says.

Employees at the plant say at least they got a two month warning before they lost their jobs. Their co-workers who went before them got no warning at all. Even with the bit of warning, dozens of people will still have to look for work.

And one state agency is ready to help. The Rapid Response Team plans on meeting with workers Thursday, August 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Sikeston. They will be located at the Missouri Career Center located at 202 Kingshighway. Their services are free.