Overturned tanker makes a dangerous mess

By: Kate Scott

PADUCAH, KY -- The tanker was going around a sharp curve in Paducah when it flipped over around 11:00 a.m. Monday, spilling hot petroleum asphalt all over the road.

Paducah Police say Orr Trucking Company driver Steven Overby of Hardin, KY was not speeding when he took the sharp curve on Paducah's I-24 Downtown Loop, but he was driving too fast for what he was hauling. "The driver had just picked up a load of petroleum asphalt from Midwest Terminal," says Paducah Fire Marshal Steve Kyle. He'd picked up 5,700 gallons, to be exact. Petroleum asphalt is often used in laying roads, so it's nothing you're not used to seeing out on the street. It's just unusual to see it gushing out of an overturned tanker, and bubbling at a dangerous 315°. "It is hazardous if ingested," explains Kyle. "But its primary hazard though is its temperature, and being exposed to the skin."

That risk of exposure had Paducah police and fire and state highway department crews rushing out to North Fourth Street, quickly devising a plan to clean up the scalding mess. "The City Public Works Department provided the sand to contain it, so we wouldn't have it spread any further," Kyle says. Crews first used the sand to build dykes around the moat of sticky black goo. After that, they had to wait for the substance to cool down and solidify. Then, it would be hours of peeling the road-building material off a roadway where it wasn't needed. In all, it meant hours of hard work and traffic detours, but according to Kyle, no permanent damage. "From what we know about the product and the Material Safety Data Sheet, there shouldn't be any lingering effects."

As of 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, the road is still closed.

The driver of the tanker sustained minor injuries in the accident. He was taken to Western Baptist Hospital for treatment. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.