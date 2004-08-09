Security concerns for Heartland Olympians

By: Ryan Tate

A pair of Heartland Olympians prepare for the XXVIII Summer Games this week in Athens, Greece, amid security concerns because of terrorism.

The Greek Government spent the equivalent of $1.2 billion on security, infrastructure and technology to protect the spectators and athletes at the games. More than five million people will be in Athens, along with more than ten thousand athletes. To keep on eye on things forty thousand security personal will patrol Athens.

"My parents are going to be able to go over there but they've said I might not be able to see them very much because of extreme safety precautions they are taking," Morgan Hicks said. The Murray State graduate qualified for Games in rifle shooting. "We need to stop and focus on our sport and competition and our safety because we already know that's taken care of."

Carterville, IL native John Magera qualified for the Olympics in Archery. He's been told by U. S. officials to concentrate on his sport, and not on the security concerns."What they told us is you'll be well protected and you're there to focus on archery, your goal is to practice well, shoot well, join your teammates and do a good job at your event," Magera said.

The archery competition begins August 16th. The rifle competition starts August 14th.