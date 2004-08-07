Two SIU Basketball players face criminal charges

By: Arnold Wyrick

CARBONDALE, IL -- Just weeks before the school year is set to begin, and two of SIU's athletes are already in trouble with police. Stetson Hairston and Michael Dale face criminal charges stemming from a fight on the evening of July 17th. That's when investigators say Hairston, and Dale got into a fight with a fellow student, and some of his friends, at Lewis Park Apartments.

John Cooper tells Heartland News that all he was trying to do was break up an argument in front of his apartment, between Hairston and a girl. "It kind of got out of hand. So I decided to intercede, and just told him he to needed to leave. When I turned my head away, and turned it back, I got punched in the jaw," says Cooper.

According to a Carbondale Police Report the alleged fight didn't end there. Cooper states that he defended himself and put Hairston in a head lock, until his friends pulled him off. "And when I went into my apartment, he told me this wasn't over, that he'd be back. About 40 minutes later they busted in my front door, and another fight broke out," Cooper said.

A short while later one of Coopers friends ran from the apartment and called police. In the report the responding officer notes that he found what looked like parts of furniture legs laying outside of Cooper's apartment.

Now the Jackson County State's Attorney office has filed charges of Felony Criminal Trespassing, Mob Action, and misdemeanor Battery against Stetson Hairston, and Michael Dale. None of SIU's Administrators are talking about the incident.

But student's have plenty to say about the charges. "They shouldn't get into trouble, they should do like everybody else and try to stay out of trouble. And not use their status as celebrities around here to think they can get away with whatever they want to do," says Julio Barrenzuela. "There's an investment in terms of bringing players to the school. So obviously if there's charges that have been filed, then that's going to effect future players from possibly coming to the school," says Okey Enyia.

Some students feel that what a few athletes do off the court, shouldn't reflect on what everyone else is doing in the classrooms. "If you want to take this incident right here, and try to pin it on the school itself, you're disregarding every person who's here academically and doing something right in the first place," says Rashod Holmes.