Take a One Tank Trip to Reelfoot Lake!

By: Kate Scott

If you've always longed to see a Louisiana bayou, maybe you should just "buy you" a tank of gas to Reelfoot Lake State Resort Park instead. The unusual Tennessee swamp and lake was formed by the great earthquakes of 1811 and 1812, when large areas of land sank, then refilled with water. And it's pretty much what you'd find in "Cajun country," minus the alligators.

"Reelfoot is known for the flooded cypress forest," says Park Ranger and Naturalist, David Haggard. "About one third of the lake is standing cypress trees, water lilies, and different types of plants, so it's different from what people are used to seeing in a lake in Tennessee ."

At most lakes, swimming and water skiing are the norm. At Reelfoot, even though there are 15-thousand boatable acres, you won't find many people in the water. Nature is the big attraction. After all, how often do you get a chance to see how a wetland ecosystem works here in the Heartland? Within a matter of minutes of our arrival, Photographer Keith Foster and I observed a beaver dam, an eagle flying over the lake, and a Yellow Warbler singing its song.

The perfect way to take in all the sights and sounds is a pleasant stroll around the quarter-mile boardwalk, located behind the Reelfoot Lake Visitors Center in Tiptonville. "It lets people bird watch, fish, and take pictures of the sunrise or sunset," Haggard lists. "It's just a way to get people out on the lake without getting their feet wet."

As I walked the boardwalk with Haggard, he pointed out some of many plants that grow in the swamp. "Those are wild hibiscus," he gestured. "And there are some purple pickerel weed and some black-eyed susans...A lot of times, when you hear people talk about a swamp, you think of a dark and dismal place. But there's actually more shades of green here than anywhere you can go. The plant diversity is just unequalled because of the mix of habitats."

The same goes for animal diversity, from fish to birds to even snakes. Historically, fishing and waterfowl hunting have brought the most people to Reelfoot, including Charles Campbell, who was baiting a hook when we walked past him. Campbell told me that he recently retired, and moved across the state to be near the lake. "This is a great fishing lake," he explained. "Especially for your brim, catfish, and crappie. If you fish around the roots of the trees, you'll have good luck."

And if you want to learn more about the 54 kinds of fish in the lake, or just to soak up the history of the area, you can head back into the visitor's center. That's where you'll find an impressive collection of artifacts and information, on everything from the earthquakes, to Native American life, to even a room full of live snakes. "It's a collection of snakes from this area for people to see and learn about, because people are fascinated by them," said Haggard, as we looked at common rat snakes, more unusual poisonous rattlers, and everything in between. "Most people prefer to see them behind glass, as opposed to out, but the kids especially enjoy the hands on," he told me. And kids can get truly "hands on" at Reelfoot Lake . They can even hold the snakes with a guide's supervision (the non-poisonous ones, of course). And parents can too...if they're brave enough.

The other animal you'll no doubt want to get close to when you visit Reelfoot Lake is the majestic bald eagle. In fact, many people make the trip to bird watch in the winter, when they're almost sure to see one or more eagles in the wild. But no matter when you visit, you'll surely find that perfect Kodak moment over at the bald eagle cage. That's where you'll find Bly, the park's most popular resident bird. "He's our injured bald eagle," Haggard explained, as we stepped inside the cage and Bly flew over our heads. "He's called Bly because he was found near Blytheville , Arkansas . And you could hear how his wings were struggling as he came across, and you could see how low he got. He can fly around the cage, but he can't fly well enough to go back into the wild."

Bly is nonetheless an impressive bird, standing two-and-a-half feet tall, with a six-foot wing span. You'll be glad you and your family got the chance to visit with him. "The eagle was really pretty," an awestruck 13-year old told Heartland News. "It was big!"

Big birds, big lake, big learning experience. That sums up my trip to Reelfoot. And I'm sure you'll have a "big" time too. "It's pretty much unequalled in this part of the country when it comes to nature and history combined," says Haggard. "It's definitely a piece of Louisiana that got lost."

Reelfoot Lake State Resort Park also offers pontoon cruises throughout the summer, as well as canoe trips and eagle tours in spring and winter. The park also has an inn and restaurant situated out over the lake. For more information, link to the following site: http://www.state.tn.us/environment/parks/parks/ReelfootLake/