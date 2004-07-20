Kentucky Governor tries to save jobs

By: Ryan Tate

STELLA, KY -- Kentucky Governor Ernie Fletcher traveled to Stella Tuesday, talking about jobs and the future. Despite requests to sit down with executives with Continental General Tire in Mayfield, the Governor was turned down. So he sat down with government and business leaders from Mayfield and Graves County instead.

Back in June, Continental leaders announced plans to shut down tire production at the plant December 31st, putting more than 800 out of work. "It appears at this point that Continental Tire has made it's decision," Fletcher said. "If Continental Tire leaves and it appears it will, this is the first day of recruiting jobs and making sure those workers are taken care of."

Governor Fletcher did not elaborate on how the state would help local workers, but he did say government leaders would try to help before the end of the year. "We're going to look at every program we have to see how we can retain those individuals and more importantly, recruit and market this area," Fletcher said.