Cadaver dog killed

By: CJ Cassidy

MAYFIELD, KY -- A

n

E

mergency

R

esponse team in

W

estern

K

entucky suffered a devastating loss this weekend

;

one that could take them a while to overcome.

T he P urchase A rea K -9 S earch and R escue S quad lost their four - and - a - half year old dog, N ikita, after she was hit by a truck. "S he wanted me to be proud of her ; she worked really hard to please me ," Beth Inman, Nikita's handler says.

Nikita, a B elgian M alinois, did more than please her handler ; as a member of the search and rescue squad N ikita performed a rare service ... sniffing out dead bodies. "S he's been used on numerous occasions where we've required her assistance ," M ayfield P olice O fficer C aptain S teve H endley says. He volunteers for the rescue squa d, and points out it was thanks to N ikita they found a body in a house that burned down in C linton, last D ecember.

N ikita also stayed out with her handler on a boat for more than a month when two P aducah pilots disappeared over the T ennessee river last summer. "I t's going to be a great loss because of her job performance , and because of what she did , and this was not just benefiting M ayfield and G raves county but the surrounding counties and surrounding states ," Hendley says.

T he R escue S quad bought N ikita with donation money, for about $6,000 two years ago. N ow members hope they will be able to collect enough money to buy another cadaver dog , even though B eth Inman says shell always have a special place in her heart for N ikita. "I can't tell you what a good job she did . S he was perfect and I hope to have another one just like her ; it will be hard to replace her . S he was such a good dog ," Inman says.