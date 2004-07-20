Cadaver dog killed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mayfield, KY

Cadaver dog killed

Cadaver dog killed
By: CJ Cassidy

MAYFIELD, KY --An Emergency Response team in Western Kentucky suffered a devastating loss this weekend; one that could take them a while to overcome.

The Purchase Area K-9 Search and Rescue Squad lost their four-and-a-half year old dog, Nikita, after she was hit by a truck. "She wanted me to be proud of her; she worked really hard to please me," Beth Inman, Nikita's handler says.

Nikita, a Belgian Malinois, did more than please her handler; as a member of the search and rescue squad Nikita performed a rare service... sniffing out dead bodies."She's been used on numerous occasions where we've required her assistance," Mayfield Police Officer Captain Steve Hendley says. He volunteers for the rescue squad, and points out it was thanks to Nikita they found a body in a house that burned down in Clinton, last December.

Nikita also stayed out with her handler on a boat for more than a month when two Paducah pilots disappeared over the Tennessee river last summer."It's going to be a great loss because of her job performance, and because of what she did, and this was not just benefiting Mayfield and Graves county but the surrounding counties and surrounding states," Hendley says.

The Rescue Squad bought Nikita with donation money, for about $6,000 two years ago. Now members hope they will be able to collect enough money to buy another cadaver dog, even though Beth Inman says shell always have a special place in her heart for Nikita. "I can't tell you what a good job she did. She was perfect and I hope to have another one just like her; it will be hard to replace her. She was such a good dog," Inman says.

Nikita was buried shortly after she died. Her teammates say unfortunately they couldn't give her the same burial that would have been given a police dog because of the lack of funds.

