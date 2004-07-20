The search is on for a nursing home walk-away

By: Wendy Ray CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- The search is on for 59-year-old Vernold Gerler, h

e walked away from the Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau last Thursday.

G erler is a diabetic and needs constant care, that's why he lives at Ratliff. Gerler was able to come and go as he wanted, he even had a job. Gerler's been out of the building by himself before, but never for this long. Nursing Home Administrator Mike Ratliff says, "M r. Gerler did go to work that day, it was after supper, he exited the building, we checked outside and he was no where to be found."

Gerler is six feet one and weighs 215 pounds, he has brown eyes and his hair and beard are a mix of black and grey. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with dark trousers. Gerler needs medications for his diabetes and high blood pressure.