Coal miners rally to save benefits

By: Arnold Wyrick

Thousands of coal miners in Southern Illinois are heading to Lexington, Kentucky to show a judge how his ruling in a bankruptcy case will affect them.

The call went out for the rally after Horizon Natural Resources petitioned the judge to reject the terms and conditions of the current contract with employees. But the judges ruling would have an effect on retired workers like Paul Yadro, of West Frankfort, "They're just going to take it all away, after 30 years of service, they're just going to wipe me out.

"They didn't pay us the pay that we needed when we we're working, but we were supposed to have the benefits. So far it's been good. But if they take that away from us we don't have anything," Yadro said.

But the United Mine Workers of America want to send a strong message to the judge by having bus loads of current and retired miners present when he decides how Horizon's bankruptcy case will be handled. "If that judge rules in favor of Horizon, and against the UMWA, it leaves them without health care, without a contract to guide their lives with. And maybe without a job period, because the company could shut the mines down," says UMWA District 12 Board Member Lee Roy Mumbower.

Mumbower says the union will do whatever it can to help those families who could end up losing their benefits. But that there's only so much funding available through some Orphan Funds set up after the 1992 Coal Act. It's a federal statute enacted to ensure that coal operators don't abandon their retirees. "At the time and their age, right now healthcare is one of the most important priorities out there, for those families," said Mumbower.