McCaskill and Holden exchange criticism in first debate

By: Ryan Tate

Missouri democratic Governor Bob Holden and primary challenger Claire McCaskill faced off in Kansas City Monday night for the first time this election year. It also was the first time both got the chance to take shots at one another face to face.

"I stood up with fellow Democrats, she blinked," Governor Holden said about the concealed weapons law.

"Missouri needs strong leaders who don't put the blame on others," McCaskill said. McCaskill is also the Missouri State Auditor.

Both candidates will be in St. Louis Tuesday for another debate, but McCaskill hopes they have more, and possibly in the Heartland. "It gives people in rural Missouri the wrong idea about Democrats when we only debate in Kansas City and St. Louis. It forces people to think that's all we care about. My schedule is free, why don't we debate in Sikeston or Poplar Bluff.....," McCaskill said.