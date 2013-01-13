Heartland Cooks 1/13 - Mexican Casserole

Sikeston DPS has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 62-year-old man out of Sikeston, Mo.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says while the storms won't be as widespread as yesterday's, there still could be some isolated strong to severe weather.
According to the Metropolis, Illinois mayor's office, the Travel Lodge Motel has been ordered to close due to several code violations.
A 10-year-old boy has been found safe after he was reported missing out of Marion, Illinois, according to the police department.
Summer tends to be the top time frame for home improvement projects, but the City of Jackson is reminding residents about a required building permit on outside home improvement projects.
A father of 11, Jackson was famous for creating the Jackson Five, a musical group composed of his children, the most famous among them being Michael and Janet.
Rumors of Kennedy's retirement have swirled for weeks as the 80-year-old justice neared the end of his 29th year on the court. He turns 81 in July.
Sea lice are tiny jellyfish that get caught in swimsuits and can cause a rash.
The district attorney said the coroner’s report on the baby would provide information they would consider as they decide how to proceed with the case.
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.
One of the women in the home found the suspect eating Frosted Flakes in their kitchen. A clerk at an adult entertainment store said he kicked the same man out for passing out drunk in the store.
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.
Kyle Cummings, who works in the multi-jurisdictional forensics unit at the York Police Department, was one of the four officers struck during a shootout with the alleged suspect, 47-year-old Christian Thomas McCall on Jan 16.
Anthony Avalos died June 20 from what his mother called an accident. Authorities aren't so sure.
