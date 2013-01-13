Heartland Cooks 1/13 - Mexican Casserole

This week's recipe comes from the kitchen of Susan Fann of Ellsinore, Missouri. It's a dish that'll spice up your dinner table or impress your friends the next time they come over to watch the big game.

Susan says her Mexican Casserole so simple and easy and everyone in her family loves it. She says buys all generic ingredients to cut costs and has never heard any complaints!

Ingredients:

2 cans cream of chicken soup (condensed)

2 cans chicken breast

1 can Rotel

1 bag Doritos chips

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese

Directions:

Let the air out of the bag of Doritos and crush the chips inside. Pour crushed chips into large bowl and add cream of chicken, chicken breasts, Rotel, and shredded cheese. Mix all ingredients and spread in a large casserole dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 min and enjoy!

Carly's note: I took Susan's advice. The casserole we baked for the Weekend Breakfast Show was made with all generic ingredients (including generic cheese chips). My grocery bill was a total of $10 for this meal. The staff absolutely loved it!

