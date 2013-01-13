Heavy rains cause road flooding - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heavy rains cause road flooding

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Heavy rains caused problems on heartland roadways overnight.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E 13 counties in southeast Missouri reported widespread flash flooding on secondary roads.

Troopers say U.S. 61 one mile south of Sikeston flooded. Dispatchers say barricades are in place to warn drivers of the danger there.

In Butler County troopers report water over the roadway on Highway 53 in Qulin.

Road flooding has also caused problems in Stoddard County. There were reports of water over the pavement on Highway 51 at County Road 279 overnight.

To check road conditions before you leave the house call:

  • Missouri: (888) 275-6636
  • Illinois: (800) 452-4368.
  • Kentucky: (866) 737-3767

It only takes 6 inches of moving water to push a vehicle off the roadway.

