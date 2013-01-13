Caregiver who stole from clients sentenced

A suburban Chicago woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for stealing from mentally or physically ill people she was hired to care for.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports that 44-year-old Krisann Henderson of Arlington Heights was sentenced Friday. Last month, she pleaded guilty to felony theft charges and was also convicted of 1 count of residential burglary and theft over $500.

Henderson admitted to stealing $25,000 worth of jewelry while assisting people in their homes in her capacity as a certified nurse assistant.

Cook County Sheriff's detectives began investigating allegations of theft early last year after a man said several pieces of his wife's jewelry were missing. Later, authorities discovered some of that woman's jewelry turned up at a suburban pawnshop frequented by Henderson.

