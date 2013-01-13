Redhawks drop third straight, lose 81-69 to Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri State ended its brief two-game road trip in Nashville with an 81-69 loss to Tennessee State Saturday, losing for the third straight game.

The Redhawks (10-9) got 15 points from Corey Wilford, while three other players scored in double figures. Nino Johnson had 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Tyler Stone and Nick Niemczyk each scored 13.

Kellen Thornton led the Tigers with a career-high 28 points, as Tennessee State improved to 5-0 in conference play.

The Redhawks went on a 15-6 run in the second half to cut the deficit to three with a little more than three minutes to play. But SEMO was held without a basket for the final three minutes.

The Redhawks now return home to host Morehead State on Thursday.