4 Jailed on meth-related charges

Michael Ward, 33 charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia & possession of a handgun by a felon

Four people sit behind bars this weekend on meth charges following a two-day multi-county drug investigation.

It all started Thursday when McCracken County deputies searched the home of 33-year-old Michael Ward and 39-year-old Richard Guzman.

Detectives say they found a quantity of methamphetamine, digital scales, guns and cash inside the home. Both men now face drug charges. Ward faces an additional charge for possession of a handgun by a felon.

On Friday, detectives from McCracken and Marshall Counties were on the lookout 23-year-old Vicente Dominguez. He was arrested during a traffic stop. Detectives say they found 115 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Dominguez is charged with trafficking methamphetamine with a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing a deadly weapon, and for driving without a license.

Next, officers went to Dominguez's Mayfield home. Nineteen-year-old Diana Lopez was allegedly inside the residence when police came with a search warrant. She also now faces charges for complicity to trafficking methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Inside the home Mayfield Police and Graves County deputies say they located four handguns, 563 grams of crystal meth, and more than $40,000 thought to be proceeds of dealing the drug.

Ward, Guzman and Dominguez are currently being held in the McCracken County Jail. Lopez is being held at the Graves County Jail.

