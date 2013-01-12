Feds: Illinois ensures ballots get abroad in time

The U.S. Justice Department has reached an agreement with Illinois on steps to ensure military and other Americans living abroad will get ballots in time to vote for replacement for former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson, Jr.

The Chicago Democrat resigned from Congress at the end of last year, citing health issues and acknowledging he's under federal investigation. The investigation is reportedly for misuse of campaign funds.

A Justice Department press release on Friday says Illinois commits to transmitting absentee ballots to voters by mail or electronically no later than 45 days before a special Feb. 26 primary and the April 9 election.

Under the agreement, Illinois will also provide reports to the department on how they transmitted the ballots.

