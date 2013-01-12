Judge: Man accused in murder bid unfit for trial - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge: Man accused in murder bid unfit for trial

Mark Hensley (Source: Christopher PD) Mark Hensley (Source: Christopher PD)
BENTON, Ill. (AP) -

A southern Illinois man who allegedly tried unsuccessfully to kill his estranged wife in a fire has been found unfit to stand trial.

A Franklin County judge made the ruling involving 37-year-old Mark Hensley of Sesser after a doctor who psychiatrically examined Hensley found the man to be mentally challenged.

The judge scheduled a status hearing for Feb. 7.

Hensley is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated arson and home invasion related to the Oct. 27 blaze in downtown Christopher.

His estranged wife told police Hensley ignited an upstairs apartment where she was staying, but all occupants escaped serious injury.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

