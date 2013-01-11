Better relationship with significant other, or cell phone?

A new survey discovered 3 out of 5 users don't go an hours without checking their gadgets.

Experts said technology can help relationships if one person is out of town a lot for work.

How often do you use your cell phone, computer or iPad?

A new survey discovered 3 out of 5 users don't go an hours without checking their gadgets. Researchers said those devices meant to connect people, may be actually tearing relationships a part.

"I have an iPad, I actually had to talk him into that, I have a cell phone, he's got a cell phone, I've got a laptop computer…"

It seems everyone has gadgets to connect us, but some say they can actually push significant others a apart.

"Technology gets in the way," said Joey Soares of Chaffee.

"It's kind of an addiction setting your status," said Kasey Soares of Chaffee.

The Soares say they make a point to put phones and computers aside for family time.

"When we do movies, or eat dinner, we put them on vibrate, and put them on the counter in here away from us so we're not picking it up and using them," said Kasey Soares.

"It's going back to the basics, back before we had the technology when relationships were probably actually stronger," said Joey Soares.

Recent studies show a lower relationship quality and less trust for their partner if a cell phone is nearby during a personal conversation.

"If you get distracted by your phone it could make your spouse mad," said Joey Soares.

"If it's there you're going to check it so it's just easier to put it away, that way you can have your cuddle time and watch a movie and focus on each other instead of that iPhone," said Kasey Soares.

Samantha Rawls has been with Richie for three years.

"We have nothing in common, we've never really had anything in common," said Rawls.

Except technology…

"The most stupidest things, just find humor, just to make each other laugh," said Rawls.

Rawls said cell phones, laptops and the Internet actually bring them closer together.

"The presidential debate of course was all over Facebook, we didn't discuss it on Facebook, but me and him would discuss it, I can't believe so and so put that on there," said Rawls.

The couple takes time to play with their daughter Rozzy, but Rawls said it's important to have their own space and still be their own person.

"It's not like we don't see each other every day...you know we know we love each other," said Rawls.

Experts said technology can help relationships if one person is out of town a lot for work. That can help the couple stay connected, even though geographically they're far apart.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

