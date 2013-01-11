Biden voices interest in new technology for guns - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Biden voices interest in new technology for guns

Vice President Joe Biden says he's interested in technology that would keep a gun from being fired by anyone other than the person who bought it.

He says evidence shows such technology may have curtailed what happened last month in Connecticut when 20 youngsters and six teachers were gunned down inside their elementary school.

Biden commented Friday as he met with representatives from the video game industry.

It was the latest in a series of meetings he's held with interested parties as he finalizes the administration's response to the Connecticut shooting.

He said he hopes to deliver recommendations to President Barack Obama by Tuesday.

Biden said that had the Connecticut shooter not had access to guns bought by his mother he might have been unable to otherwise get a gun.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

