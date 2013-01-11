More Americans are not using all of their vacation days

A trip to the amusement park, the ski resort, or even a trip to the beach sounds great, but some experts say the key word is "relax".

We are already almost half way through January, have you kept any of those resolutions?

May be you vowed in 2013 to take more time to smell the roses?

It turns out more Americans these days are working more, and resting less.

A new study shows not only did American workers get fewer vacation days from their bosses in 2012, they also took less of them off.

On a beautiful unseasonably warm January day, you might be itching to plan that next vacation.

That's unless you're like Mike Seabaugh, a real estate appraiser who works, and works, and works.

"If I'm not working, I'm not earning income," said Seabaugh.

Seabaugh works at Dockins Valuation Company in Cape Girardeau.

His pay is all based on commission.

"So if I take off a week for vacation I have no income for that week," said Seabaugh.

He says he has made time for a few trips, which his wife appreciated.

"We went to Puerto Rico a few years ago," said Seabaugh. He admits though that when he's on a vacation, he's often worrying about work.

According to a study by expedia.com, last year Americans reported receiving 12 days of vacation compared with 14 days the year before.

Of those 12 they're expected to only take 10 this year.

"One of the big problems is rest, we're not getting enough rest," said Dr. Ken Callis.

Callis, who is a professor of psychology, says you must take the time to re-charge your batteries.

"It's to the advantage of employers and companies if we take care of ourselves," said Callis.

For some of you, if you get vacation days they may not roll over. So workers have to use them, or lose them.

But, how you use them, Ken Callis says, makes all the difference.

A trip to the amusement park, or the ski resort, or even a trip to the beach sounds great, but Callis says the key word is "relax".

"Let the body recuperate," said Callis.

That also means letting go of technology.

Even the experts struggle at practicing what they preach.

"I feel like a hypocrite sitting here because I'm thinking of all the stuff I need to be doing," laughs Callis.

Hard workers like Mike Seabaugh say it just might be time to kick back.

"Sometimes I do think you need to step back and take a few days away," said Seabaugh.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

