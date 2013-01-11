Relics missing from Ste. Genevieve church

Cherished relics brought back to a Heartland church from Rome become the target of thieves.

Leaders at the Saint Genevieve Catholic Church reveal the valuable items went missing sometime around Christmas.

Reverend Dennis Schmidt says the relics are items belonging to or connected to a saint, and were brought back to the parish after trips to Rome in the 1930s and 40s.

He says he saw the relics during Christmas masses, but cleaning crews noticed them gone several days later.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.