Bonne Terre man wins $60,020 playing Club Keno

BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) -

Danny Gant of Bonne Terre says he likes to play the Missouri Lottery on Friday nights and that led to big winnings.

He regularly plays Club Keno at the Amvets in Park Hills.

Gant got to play a little more than usual during the holiday vacation and it led to a $60,020 prize.

The 64-year-old Vietnam veteran works for the Department of Natural Resources and said the windfall would help pad his upcoming retirement.

He already shared a nice dinner with his wife, Betty, and he said the remainder would probably quickly be spent.

According to the Missouri Lottery, Club Keno is a daily Draw Game with drawings every four minutes.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

