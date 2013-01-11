Man in custody in connection to deadly fire

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody after a deadly fire Thursday night in Saint Francois County, Missouri.



According to Sheriff Daniel R. Bullock, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, the state fire Marshal, along with investigators and detectives responded to the scene where they say one man died.

Sheriff Bullock says investigators determined the man's death was possibly a homicide and later an arson.

The dead man was identified as Kenneth Ray Vaughn, a 68-year-old resident of French Village.

A a 54-year-old man from the French Village area was arrested around 10 a.m. on Friday in connection to the incident.

The man was being held as an "probation and parole absconder" (a fleeing risk) with no bond while detectives continue the investigation, and attend an autopsy with the medical examiner.

Bullock says formal charges are pending.

