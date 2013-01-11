Train derails in Jefferson County, Missouri

A train derailed Friday in Jefferson County, Missouri. It happened in Imperial on Main Street and Route 61-67.

According to KTVI-TV, the Jefferson County Sheriff's department confirmed that eight cars overturned, with some cars being empty tankers.

Officials say 18 to 20 homes were evacuated after the crash. However, the people who were evacuated have been allowed back in to their homes.

Emergency crews were checking for leaks of residual chemicals, but now confirm no leaks.

Roads may be closed for several more hours around the crash.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

