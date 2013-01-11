Train derails in Jefferson County, Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Train derails in Jefferson County, Missouri

(Source: KTVI-TV) (Source: KTVI-TV)
(Source: KTVI-TV) (Source: KTVI-TV)
(Source: KTVI-TV) (Source: KTVI-TV)
IMPERIAL, MO (KFVS) -

A train derailed Friday in Jefferson County, Missouri. It happened in Imperial on Main Street and Route 61-67.

According to KTVI-TV, the Jefferson County Sheriff's department confirmed that eight cars overturned, with some cars being empty tankers.

Officials say 18 to 20 homes were evacuated after the crash. However, the people who were evacuated have been allowed back in to their homes.

Emergency crews were checking for leaks of residual chemicals, but now confirm no leaks.

Roads may be closed for several more hours around the crash.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly