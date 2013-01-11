Heartland Hoops updated schedule for 1/11

Here is a look at our updated Heartland Hoops schedule for opening night Friday 1/11.

Heartland Hoops (Updated Schedule)

Charleston at Scott Co. Central

NMCC at Cape Central

Maplewood-Richmond Hts. at Sikeston

Cor Jesu at Notre Dame (Girls)

Dexter at Bernie

Malden at Bloomfield

Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro

West Frankfort at Murphysboro

Meadow Hts. at Woodland

Marquand at Leopold

