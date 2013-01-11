Heartland Hoops updated schedule for 1/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops updated schedule for 1/11

Here is a look at our updated Heartland Hoops schedule for opening night Friday 1/11.

Heartland Hoops (Updated Schedule)

Charleston at Scott Co. Central
NMCC at Cape Central
Maplewood-Richmond Hts. at Sikeston
Cor Jesu at Notre Dame (Girls)
Dexter at Bernie
Malden at Bloomfield
Carterville at Anna-Jonesboro
West Frankfort at Murphysboro
Meadow Hts. at Woodland
Marquand at Leopold

