Lane restriction on KY 56/IL Route 13 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown Tuesday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the KY 56/Illinois Route 13 Ohio River Bridge at Shawneetown on Tuesday.

The lane restriction is because of electrical work being done on the bridge solar powered navigation lights.

Officials say drivers can expect to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers starting about 9 a.m. on Tuesday. Delays should be minimal, generally less than 4 minutes.

Drivers should also be prepared to encounter slowing and stopped traffic on the bridge.



The work is expected to be complete by about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Shawneetown Bridge connects KY 56 (Morganfield-Shawneetown Road) at the 0 mile marker with Illinois Route 13 across the Ohio River between Morganfield, Kentucky, and Shawneetown, Illinois.

Officials say about 3800 vehicles cross the bridge in an average day.

