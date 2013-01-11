'Buy America' legislation introduced in Ky.

Newly sworn-in State Representative Jeff Donahue has introduced the 'Buy America' bill as his first piece of legislation.

According to the Kentucky House of Representatives, the bill would require public works projects funded with taxpayer dollars to use American made iron, steel and manufactured goods when they are available.

"Taxpayer dollars should be spent encouraging American jobs," said Rep. Donohue. "The absolute easiest thing we can do to get more Americans back to work and strengthen our vital manufacturing sector is to make sure that we're buying American. We need to make sure the hard earned money of Kentuckians is being used, first and foremost, to support jobs right here at home."

The 'Buy America' bill has the support of the Alliance of American Manufacturing.

