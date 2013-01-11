Mo. Catholic church laments theft of relics

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) - A Catholic parish in eastern Missouri is mourning the theft of relics brought to the church from Rome more than a half-century ago.

KSDK-TV (http://on.ksdk.com/VS0X9E ) reports that nine relics were stolen from Ste. Genevieve Catholic Church sometime around Christmas. The relics were present around the time of Christmas masses, but cleaning crews noticed they were missing on Jan. 4.

The Rev. Dennis Schmidt says the items were brought back to the parish after trips to Rome in the 1930s and 1940s. He says the relics are items belonging to or connected to a saint, such as a portion of their bodies or a garment.

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

