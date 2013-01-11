Cook Co. offers wallet marriage certificates

CHICAGO (AP) - Cook County couples can now carry proof of their marriages or civil unions virtually anywhere. Cook County Clerk David Orr's office is offering wallet-sized certificates for the same $15 fee of a standard document.

Orr says the pocket-sized cards have been popular among couples since they became available in recent weeks. He says the smaller certificates are more convenient than standard ones because they fit anywhere a credit card or driver's license does.

Couples may order the wallet-sized certificates at any of the county's Bureau of Vital Records offices. But same-day service is available only at the downtown Chicago location.

The set of 2 card-sized marriage or civil union certificates includes names, license number, the clerk's signature and the county's seal.

Online: http://www.cookcountyclerk.com

