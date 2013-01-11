Former Jackson Girls Coach Ron Cook Honored - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Jackson Girls Coach Ron Cook Honored

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Former Jackson Girls Basketball coach and Missouri Hall of Famer Ron Cook was honored before the Lady Indians game with Cape Central Thursday night.

Cook Led Jackson to a 446-143 record.

His Jackson teams never had a losing season and Cook led the Lady Indians to 11 Conference Championships and 10 District Titles.

The Jackson girls defeated Cape Central last night 60-41.

