Murray woman accused of stealing more than $50,000

Police say a Murray woman faces charges after reportedly stealing over $50,000.

Esther McMahon, 60, of Murray, Kentucky, was charged with knowingly exploiting an adult following an investigation by the Murray Police Department.

Police say McMahon had been placed in charge of the finances of a local 89-year-old woman in 2008.

Allegedly, between 2010 and 2012, McMahon made over $53,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from the victim's bank account by Counter Check and ATM. McMahon reportedly did not have permission to obtain an ATM card on the accounts.

She was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

