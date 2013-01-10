Amish woman dies after buggy collides with car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amish woman dies after buggy collides with car

FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - A south-central Kentucky sheriff says an Amish woman has died after a horse-drawn buggy carrying her and her husband was hit by a car.

The Simpson County sheriff's office says the buggy was hit when the car drove around a curve. Sheriff Chris Cline told WBKO-TV the car was traveling north and the buggy south when the car came around the curve and hit the buggy's front left side on Thursday.

Both people inside the buggy were ejected.

Cline said 68-year-old Leah Kraley died at the Medical Center in Franklin. The station said 71-year-old Eric Kraley was in stable condition at the hospital.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Matthew Holman, was not injured.

Information from: WBKO-TV, http://www.wbko.com

