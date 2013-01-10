Malden students having a ball

You usually see these balls in gyms for abdominal workouts, but in Malden, they've become a core element.

In fact, teachers say they've never seen the kids stay still and focused for so long.

It's amazing what happens when you bring a little bounce to your class!

That's what two Malden fourth grade classes discovered when they decided to take on an unusual experiment.

They are bouncing off the walls -- but only with excitement.

You usually see these balls in gyms for abdominal workouts, but in Malden, they've become a core element in some classrooms.

Both in Mrs. Andi Maddox and Mrs. Vivian Stone's fourth grade classes, you might call it learning on the curve.

Mrs. Maddox says she thought the balls would be perfect for Malden after she heard about other classes around the country turning in their chairs.

"The kids adjusted great their behavior is better and it's just worked well," said Maddox.

They discovered lots of benefits: better posture, better focus and even better grades.

"The kids are sitting up more, they're gaining leg strength-but most of all they're engaged more," said Maddox.

Mrs. Stone says the balls have rolled away virtually all behavior problems.

"It has proven to be a good element in here because I have a hyper class and it's calmed them down a lot," said Stone. "I would've never thought!"

All around, the kids love them!

"You get a little exercise and you can move around," said Hunter Peck."It really helps me get better grades."

"I think it's a new and fun change and it really helps you concentrate and do your work," said Emma Earnheart.

It seems there's just something about the new seat that makes learning more fun.

"Yeah because it's squishy," said Blake King.

Students say there's just something about being able to bounce in their seats that helps them learn.

"We get to bounce - it makes me think straight," said Christionna Clark.

. "When we do something on the smart board and then you bounce, you can think of the right answer to the question," said Yaunique Cain.

Do the kids want to go back to chairs? No way!

"I want to come to class everyday and sit on the balls and bounce," King said.

"I like them so much better," said Earnheart.

