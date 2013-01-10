Kingshighway shut down in Cape Girardeau after crash

A section of Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau had to be shut down after a car crash.

All traffic was asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police say of 6:48 p.m., northbound Kingshighway will be closed for another 1-2 hours according Ameren UE due to low hanging lines. Southbound traffic on Kingshighway is open.

Police say it all happened when a car was trying to change lanes and slid because of conditions before leaving the road and hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle flipped onto its top and struck a pole and fire hydrant. The driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say fire crews worked to get the male out of the car, even as power lines were dangerously low.

The crash is still under investigation at this time by the traffic division.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.