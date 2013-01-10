Kingshighway shut down in Cape Girardeau after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kingshighway shut down in Cape Girardeau after crash

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Christy Millweard)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A section of Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau had to be shut down after a car crash.

All traffic was asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police say of 6:48 p.m., northbound Kingshighway will be closed for another 1-2 hours according Ameren UE due to low hanging lines.  Southbound traffic on Kingshighway is open.  

Police say it all happened when a car was trying to change lanes and slid because of conditions before leaving the road and hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle flipped onto its top and struck a pole and fire hydrant.  The driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say fire crews worked to get the male out of the car, even as power lines were dangerously low.

The crash is still under investigation at this time by the traffic division.

Stay with Heartland News and kfvs12.com for updates.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly