Local girl makes a heroic recovery after horse accident

A southern Illinois girl's life was changed after being thrown from a horse in June. She's made a heroic recovery since that day.



"I know every smile every laugh you can't take it for granted," says Alexis' father, Craig Beard.

That's because June 23, 2012 might have been the last time Beard ever saw his daughter this happy.

"I was scared to death, I was worried that I lost my girl," said Craig Beard.



Alexis Beard had been riding horses nearly all her life and never could have predicted the tragic events that unfolded that day.

After being thrown off her horse "Star," the nearly 800-pound animal fell on top of her crushing her lungs and knocking her unconscious.

For 26-minutes, Alexis' mom and dad performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

"It was forever-it was like forever, it just seemed like hours," says Craig Beard.

After being airlifted to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis, the diagnosis was heartbreaking.

Confined to a wheel chair and loss of memory, Alexis would have to re-learn everyday tasks.

"Talk, eat all that. Take a shower, get dressed," says Alexis Beard. But she was alive.

"Every step and everything that I've done, they have been there,"says Craig Beard.

Months of physical therapy, even learning how to talk again, Alexis can do what the doctors thought she never would.

"It took time, but with the use of her right hand she started cooking, doing crafts, she just took off," said Craig Beard. "She's the hardest working girl I've ever seen in my life."

She's even getting back in the saddle.

"It didn't scare me at all," says Alexis Beard.

