Car hits tree off I-24 in Johnson County

A crash on Interstate 24 at milepost 10 in Johnson County restricted traffic for a while Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police say Andrew R. Herrin, 29, of Alton was driving a 2003 white Chevy Trailblazer about 10:45 a.m. Thursday when he lost control and ran off north side of the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle struck a tree.

It had to be towed from the scene.

The passing lane of the eastbound lanes was closed for about 20 minutes.

No word on any injuries.



