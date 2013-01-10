Man wanted in connection to Blytheville homicide

Blytheville, Arkansas police are searching for a 17-year-old in connection to a December homicide.

Police say they are searching for 17-year-old Rodney Willis in connection to the shooting death of David Thomas Essig.

On December 1, police say they found Essig dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the yard of the True Gospel Missionary Church located at 1604 West Rose Street.

Police say witnesses provided detailed information regarding a physical altercation between the victim and 43-year-old Jimmy Northern that led to the shooting. results from the crime lab also connected Northern to Essig's death.

Warrants were issued for Northern who was already in custody at the Mississippi County Sheriff's office on unrelated charges.

Northern was arraigned in on January 9 on murder first degree and possession of firearms by certain person's charges. Judge Langston set bond for Northern at $240,000.

Blytheville police say anyone with information regarding Willis' location is asked to call the police Department at 870-763-4411 or 870-762-0400.



