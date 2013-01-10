13 charged with shoplifting in Kennett

Kennett Police Department say thirteen people have been charged with shoplifting from stores between January 3-10.

Below is a list of those who police say were charged with shoplifting:

• Diana Duke, 25, of Kennett

• Adrianne Helton, 22, of Wardell

• Cordarell Lewis of Kennett

• Latoya Burton, 28, of Kennett

• Shawn Cornman, 24, of Campbell

• Latasha Dettrie 31, of Campbell

• Pamela Cole, 42, of Campbell

• Lisa Smith, 33, of Holcomb

• Laquita Williams, 23, of Kennett

• Victoria Atkinson, 24, of Kennett

• Ebony Bowles, 23, of Kennett

• Nikita Wallace, 23, of Springfield

• Jessica Pickard, 28, of Kennett

Police say you can contact them at (573)-888-4622 if you have information about these or other crimes.

