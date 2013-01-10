Former Jackson tax preparer indicted on tax fraud charges

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, a former southeast Missouri tax preparer has been indicted on tax fraud charges.

Cynthia M. Raymond, 41, Kansas City, Kansas, formerly of Jackson, Missouri, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on three felony counts of making and filing a false tax return, six felony counts of aiding and assisting in making false tax returns, and one felony count of identity fraud.

Raymond was apparently arrested by federal agents on Thursday at her home in Kansas City.

According to the indictment, Raymond allegedly included false deduction on the returns that resulted in excessive and unlawful refunds.

Raymond reportedly provided her clients with a different tax return than what was filed with the IRS.

The indictment alleges the tax refund listed on the tax return Raymond provided to her clients matched the tax refund deposited to their account. She then reportedly electronically filed the false tax returns, which generated the payment of false refunds, which she then allegedly had directed to her own account. It is alleged that Raymond received $103,000 of direct deposits into her account from the false refunds.

The indictment charges a separate criminal act in which Raymond reportedly used the name and social security number of a Jackson-area resident to allegedly prepare a completely fabricated tax return for 2009. According to the indictment, Raymond allegedly directed the false refund from that return for $1075 into her account.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.