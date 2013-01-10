Cape Girardeau police investigate bank robbery

It happened robbery at the Bank of Missouri at 1622 North Kingshighway.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday morning.

Darin Hickey with the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirms there was a robbery at the Bank of Missouri at 1622 North Kingshighway Thursday at 10:18 a.m.

According to the FBI, the suspect entered the bank and demanded money and threatened violence.

According to Cape Giradeau police, the suspect is described as a white male, about 6' with a thin build, wearing a blue jean shirt and blue jeans and a camouflage hat.

The FBI says the robber could be 40-50 years-old. They describe the suspect as wearing a camouflaged ball cap, sunglasses, blue Nike jacket on top of a gray hoodie, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

Police say he left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was shown.

No one was reported injured.

The case is still under investigation.

According to the FBI, CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a felony arrest. Tips must be submitted to CrimeStoppers for the reward. You can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS

