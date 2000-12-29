StormTeam Weather Calculator

|Temperature Conversion
|Enter a number then click on the appropriate number to see the result.
|Windchill Calculation
|Enter in the air temperature (Tair) in degrees Fahrenheit and wind speed in mph, then click on the Calculate WC to compute the windchill (WC).
|Relative Humidity Calculation
|Enter in the air temperature (Tair) and dew point temperature (Tdp) in degrees Fahrenheit (oF) then click on the Calculate RH to compute the relative humidity (RH).
|Heat Index Calculation
|Enter in the air temperature (Tair) in degrees Fahrenheit and relative humidity (RH) in percent (without the % sign), then click on the Calculate HI to compute the heat index (HI).
An exclusive to the FirstAlert StormTeam and KFVS12.com. The calculator is used by the StormTeam to figure up the current conditions across the Heartland. Above you will find ways to calculate temperature conversions (Celsius to Fahrenheit), the wind chill, the relative humidity and the heat index.