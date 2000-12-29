StormTeam Weather Calculator - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Temperature Conversion
Enter a number then click on the appropriate number to see the result.
Fahrenheit
(o F)
Celsius
(o C)

Windchill Calculation
Enter in the air temperature (Tair) in degrees Fahrenheit and wind speed in mph, then click on the Calculate WC to compute the windchill (WC).
Tair mph

Relative Humidity Calculation
Enter in the air temperature (Tair) and dew point temperature (Tdp) in degrees Fahrenheit (oF) then click on the Calculate RH to compute the relative humidity (RH).
Tair Tdp

Heat Index Calculation
Enter in the air temperature (Tair) in degrees Fahrenheit and relative humidity (RH) in percent (without the % sign), then click on the Calculate HI to compute the heat index (HI).
Tair RH Tdp=
OR
Tair Tdp RH=

StormTeam Weather Calculator

An exclusive to the FirstAlert StormTeam and KFVS12.com.  The calculator is used by the StormTeam to figure up the current conditions across the Heartland.  Above you will find ways to calculate temperature conversions (Celsius to Fahrenheit), the wind chill, the relative humidity and the heat index.

